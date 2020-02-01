Cape Fear Garden Club prepares Azalea Belle dresses

WILMINGTON (WWAY)- It’s almost that time of year again… azalea season is upon us and the Azalea Belles spent their weekend getting fitted for their dresses.

Three special dress designers selected by The Cape Fear Garden Club opened their doors to the 2020 Azalea Belle’s to come in and try on their potential dresses.

Debbie Scheu is a costume designer and has been creating clothing for nearly three decades. She says while making the dresses is her passion… the best part of being a Garden Club dress maker is connecting with the young women.

Scheu says “the dress is on the outside, but the joy comes from inside when the person sees how they look in that dress.”

The Azalea Belles consist of high school juniors and seniors from New Hanover and other surrounding counties, but they may only serve as a belle for one year.