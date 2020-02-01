CCU: Coach to undergo more tests after screening shows potential liver cancer

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina Athletics issued a statement Sunday regarding the health of longtime baseball head coach Gary Gilmore.
Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Gary Gilmore has recently discovered from preliminary tests that he has a large mass on his liver that the doctors believe to possibly be cancerous, according to the statement.
Over the next few days, Gilmore is expected to undergo further tests to determine the nature of the problem and the next steps.