China death toll reaches 259; WHO warns countries to prepare

(AP)- China’s death toll from a new virus has risen to 259. A World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for “domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads. Beijing criticized Washington’s order barring entry to most foreigners who visited China in the past two weeks. Australia announced similar measures. Meanwhile, South Korea, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Turkey all evacuated some of their citizens from China. The number of confirmed cases in China rose to 11,791, surpassing the number in the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS. The United States, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Vietnam and Australia all have reported new cases.