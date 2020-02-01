Fayetteville parents charged after 2-year-old found with fractured skull, extremely malnourished

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — A Fayetteville couple is in jail after their 2-year-old child was found severely malnourished and with fractured bones all over his body.

Arrest warrants revealed that 21-year-old Jade Newman and 25-year-old Delane Bostic were taken into custody and are facing one count of intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

County officials said the parents took their child to the hospital earlier this week. Examinations revealed that the toddler weighed about 18 pounds. Officials read the affidavits saying that the toddler ate his own feces as well.

In addition, X-rays revealed the 2-year-old had multiple skull fractures, rib fractures, and injuries to the brain.

Both made their first court appearance Friday afternoon at the Cumberland County Detention Center, where they’re being held on a $250,000 secured bond.

