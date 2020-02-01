How one South Carolina medical center is preparing for a Coronavirus outbreak

On Jan. 31, the Trump administration declared the Coronavirus outbreak to be a public health emergency in the U.S.

Two days prior, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued a statement that said in part, “As the state’s lead public health agency, we are taking proactive steps to be prepared for potential cases in South Carolina, including remaining updated on and following the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations related to surveillance, evaluation, and response.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster had the state’s Public Health Emergency Plan Committee meet to discuss the virus and the impact it may have on South Carolina residents.

Gov. McMaster issued a statement saying, “While this virus doesn’t pose a direct threat to South Carolinians at this time, our public health agencies are working tirelessly to ensure that we are prepared for the worst, while we hope for the best. Team South Carolina is at the ready.”

