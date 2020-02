RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of doughnut-loving runners hit the the streets of downtown Raleigh Saturday morning for the 16th annual Krispy Kreme Challenge.

The Krispy Kreme challenge raises money for UNC Children’s Hospital.

The race begins at the NC State Bell Tower at 8 a.m. Runners travel 2.5 miles through downtown Raleigh to the Krispy Kreme located on Peace Street, where they can attempt to eat a dozen of doughnuts, then run back to the Bell Tower.

