New SC bill would require domestic abusers to wear GPS monitors

Bill H3708 would allow a judge to order someone accused of domestic violence to wear a GPS tracking monitor. The monitor would also notify victims if the alleged attacker was within a certain distance, set by a judge.

- Advertisement -

“They would receive a text message from a monitor that the X number of feet which has designated by the judge has been violated,”said Rep. William Bailey (R-Horry County), one of the bill’s sponsors. “It would say you need to seek safety or call your local police department.”‘

The proposal suggests the suspects would have to pay for it and judges could issue the monitors instead of a cash bond.

Click here to read more.