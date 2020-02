OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday night, crews battled a fire in Oak Island that left a pet dead and a home destroyed.

A firefighter on scene told WWAY the call came in around 5:08 p.m. to a home in the 3700 block of Oakwood Drive.

Crews worked for hours putting out the blaze, and were still spraying hot spots around 8:00 p.m.

The home is a total loss and there were no other injuries. No word yet on a cause.

We expect to learn more in a news release Monday morning.