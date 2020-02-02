Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs defeat San Francisco 49ers, 31-20

MIAMI, FL (CBS News) — The Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV, marking the team’s first championship season in 50 years. The comeback victory was fueled by Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led his offense to score 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes, 24, became the youngest player in NFL history to win both the regular-season MVP and the Super Bowl MVP in the same season. The third-year quarterback finished with two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown, 286 yards through the air and one interception on the night.

