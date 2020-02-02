‘Terrorist-related’ stabbing incident in London leaves 3 injured

LONDON (ABC News) — A man has been shot and killed by armed officers after an alleged stabbing incident that has been declared “terrorist-related,” London Police said.

A man and a woman suffered stab wounds at Streatham High Road, Lambeth, around 2.p.m. local time.

The male victim suffered life-threatening injuries, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said in a statement. The second victim’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, but she was hospitalized, according to the D’Orsi.

The assistant commissioner said armed officers who were “part of a proactive counter terrorism operation,” were in immediate attendance and shot the unidentified suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman received minor injuries from glass that was believed to have come following the police gunshots. She was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, according to the police.

The incident was fully contained by 4 p.m., according to the police. Police said they found a device strapped to his body, which turned out to be a hoax device.

D’Orsi said the incident has been declared as a terrorist incident and the police “believe it to be Islamist-related.”

“Officers continue to work in the area to ensure there is no continuing danger to the public and that all evidence is gathered,” she said in the statement.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the incident is being treated as “terrorism-related” and that he was in contact with the Metropolitan Police commissioner and other personnel.

“Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life here in London we will never let them succeed,” he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tweeted a statement thanking first responders.

“My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected,” he tweeted.

D’Orsi said there will be enhanced police patrols and urged the public to send any information, photos or videos related to the incident to their office.