1 killed, 5 others hurt in shooting on Greyhound bus in California

BAKERSFIELD, CA (CBS News) — A woman was killed and five others were injured in a shooting on a Greyhound bus as it was heading from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area, police said Monday morning. A suspect is in custody, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities did not say how serious the injuries were. The shooting occurred after the bus went over the Grapevine section of Interstate 5.

- Advertisement -

CBS affiliate KBAK-TV reported that investigators with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol have roped off a Valero gas station near Lebec, California, with caution tape. A Greyhound bus can be seen in the background.

“The situation is stable and there is no threat,” according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.