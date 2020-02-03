Brackets set for Coastal Rivers Conference basketball tournament

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The regular season is in the rear view mirror for Cape Fear area high schools in the NCISAA. The local Coastal Rivers teams are set for their conference tournament to get underway on Thursday.

Cape Fear Academy received the No.1 seeds in both the boys and girls bracket. The Hurricanes will take on Harrells Christian in both first round games.

- Advertisement -

The Coastal Christian girls were selected as the No.2 seed and will face off with No.3 Fayetteville Academy in the semifinals. The Centurions boys finished as the No.3 seed and will take on the No.2 seed Fayetteville Academy as well on Thursday night.

All the games will be held at Cape Fear Academy in Wilmington. Below, is the full schedule for the 2020 Coastal Rivers Conference tournament.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6th

(GIRLS) 3:30 p.m. – #1 Cape Fear Academy vs. #4 Harrells Christian

(BOYS) 5:00 p.m. – #1 Cape Fear Academy vs. #4 Harrells Christian

(GIRLS) 6:30 p.m. – #2 Coastal Christian vs. #3 Fayetteville Academy

(BOYS) 8:00 p.m. – #2 Fayetteville Academy vs. #3 Coastal Christian

Related Article: Special Olympics hosts basketball skills day at UNCW

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7th

(GIRLS) 6:00 p.m. – Conference Championship

(BOYS) 7:30 p.m. – Conference Championship