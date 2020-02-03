China opens virus hospital, market plunges as toll grows

CHINA (AP) — China is sending medical workers and equipment to a new hospital built in 10 days, infusing cash into tumbling financial markets and further restricting people’s movement in sweeping new steps to contain a rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact.

Health authorities released updated figures of 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases Monday.

Other countries continued evacuations and restricted the entry of Chinese or people who have recently traveled in the country.

Reopening of schools was delayed in Hubei, the province at the epicenter of the outbreak, where a specialized 1,000-bed hospital started treating patients and a second hospital with 1,500 beds is to open within days.