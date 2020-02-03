Coronavirus helpline set up in NC

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — While no one in North Carolina has tested positive for the Coronavirus yet, NC Poison Control and the state Department of Health and Human Services have established a Coronavirus helpline.

Residents with questions or concerns about coronavirus may call (866) 462-3821. The helpline number is staffed by North Carolina Poison Control 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Nurses and pharmacists handling the calls can help people know:

how coronavirus is spread

whether a person is at risk

what precautions can be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus

what the symptoms are of coronavirus

what to do if coronavirus is suspected

An outbreak of the coronavirus began in Wuhan, China, but since then coronavirus cases have been confirmed internationally. To date, a handful of coronavirus cases have been identified in the U.S., but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that risk of getting the coronavirus is currently low because the coronavirus is not spreading in the U.S.

If you have traveled to China recently and are wondering about the likelihood of infection, call the Coronavirus line. Other members of the public are encouraged to call the helpline with questions about coronavirus as well.