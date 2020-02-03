Deputies: North Carolina man stabbed dog to death, cut it in half

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WNCN) — The Wilson County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a gruesome case of animal cruelty in Rocky Mount.

Jonathon Bulluck was charged with felony animal larceny and felony animal cruelty. The sheriff’s office said Bulluck killed and mutilated his aunt’s mastiff, “Tigger.” ​

- Advertisement -

According to the sheriff’s office, Bulluck was staying at his aunt’s Robbin Road home on Friday night. When his aunt returned home from work, Bullock claimed the dog jumped on a 2-year-old who was also at the house.

But, according to the sheriff’s office, Bullock’s aunt said the toddler wasn’t hurt.​

The dog was found dead on a dirt path down the road the following morning. The sheriff’s office said Bulluck stole the dog in the middle of the night, stabbed it to death, then used a chain saw to cut the dog in half and left it in a shallow grave.​

Related Article: Two chemistry professors accused of making meth

Read more here.