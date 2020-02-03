Free community choir to open in Wilmington in Feb.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington will soon have a new community choir that is free and open to all skill levels.

The Community Arts Center Choir is a new choral group that will represent the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center throughout the Cape Fear region.

It is open to people of all ages and skill levels, from experienced vocalists to people who have never sung in a group. Choir Director Silivea Johnson said they truly want people eight through 100 and it is free to join. Johnson came on Good Morning Carolina to talk about the new choir.

Auditions will be held Feb. 8 and Feb. 15. Johnson said it is not a formal audition. She said they will have combination audition rehearsals from 3 – 4:30 pm at the Community Arts Center. Future rehearsals will be announced soon, but John said they will not meet more than once or twice each month. The choir will learn music from all genres; gospel, classic, contemporary, and jazz so we will be ready to perform at any event.

Johnson said it is fun and empowering to sing in a group.

“The power of voices singing together is amazing! Members will have a sense of belonging to something bigger than themselves, part of the larger community,” Johnson said. “There have been many studies documenting the physical health benefits and positive effect on well-being.”

Johnson said the new choir called “Voices” will debut at the Orange Street Artsfest Sunday May 24 and perform at various CAC events like the annual Pearl Harbor Commemoration. She said they also plan to have concerts to benefit the Hannah Block Historic USO preservation fund, holiday caroling, and make public appearances upon request.

To sign up, call the Community Arts Center at 910-341-7860 or email communityartscenter41@gmail.com. Click here to find out more.