Hundreds pay respects to Spc. Antonio ‘Tony’ Moore before laid to rest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people in the Wilmington community paid their respects to U.S. Army Spc. Antonio Moore.

A visitation was held Monday afternoon at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation.

The 22-year-old was killed during a vehicle rollover accident while serving in Syria.

It was a very tough, painful day for those who came out, but hundreds of people were in and out of the funeral home paying their respects to Moore, and sharing their condolences with his family.

All day long, people remembered Moore’s “contagious smile.”

WWAY talked to a number of close friends who did not want to go on camera, but say Tony was more like family to them.

Flowers, American flags, and photo collages lined the the funeral home in Moore’s memory.

Moore’s funeral will be held Tuesday at 12 p.m. The funeral procession to the cemetery will begin around 2 p.m.

If you would like to make a donation, Moore’s family asks that it go to support the Hoggard football program. You can find more information of how to donate here.