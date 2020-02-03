Local wrestling teams set to compete in dual State Tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The regular season has come and gone for high school wrestling teams in the Cape Fear. The NCHSAA Dual State Tournament brackets were released on Monday, with two local teams in the mix.

In Class 4A, the Laney Buccaneers are looking to get back to the state championship dual. Laney is undefeated on the year and will take on Green Hope in the first round Tuesday night. Those matches will be held at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines.

The Topsail Pirates received the Mideastern Conferences No.1 seed in Class 3A sporting a 22-8 record. The Pirates will take on 12-6 Clayton High School in the first round. Topsail will be joined by Fike and Gray’s Creek at Clayton for rounds one and two.

The second round duals will be held right after the conclusion of round one on Tuesday night. You can find the complete brackets for all classifications by visiting the NCHSAA website.