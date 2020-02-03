Man arrested in weekend shooting on Castle Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is facing several charges after a shooting on Castle Street over the weekend.

A ShotSpotter notification indicated that multiple rounds had been fired in the 1000 block of Castle Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Wilmington Police Department.

WPD officers found that a vehicle had been hit by gunfire along with the front of Wilmington Sportsman Club. No one was hurt.

WPD says Deandre Watkins was arrested at the scene and had a .45 caliber gun in his possession which had been reported stolen in 2016 in Wilmington.

Watkins was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, discharging weapon into occupied dwelling, possession of stolen firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting/delaying/obstructing public officers, and property damage.