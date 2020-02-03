Multiple counties take steps to protect right to bear arms

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Multiple counties in our area are taking steps to protect the right to bear arms.

The Columbus County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of a resolution to make the county a second amendment sanctuary Monday night.

That means if there are any federal or state gun control measures implemented, no county resources would be used to implement those measures.

Representative Brenden Jones had asked commissioners to consider the resolution.

Jones said a second amendment sanctuary resolution was also passed Monday night in Robeson County.

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners declared Bladen County a constitutional rights protected county Monday night.

The resolution reads in part, “the Bladen County Board of Commissioners expresses its deep commitment to the rights of all citizens of Bladen County to keep and bear arms.”

To read the full resolution from Bladen County Commissioners, click here.