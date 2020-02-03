NCDOT: Torchwood Boulevard on track to open before month ends

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Torchwood Boulevard is still on track to open by the end of the month, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Lauren Haviland.

The road closure near the Ogden and Bayshore area is part of the Military Road Extension Project.

Haviland says there were previous delays, but there have been none recently so the road should open for February.

She could not confirm an exact date.

The estimated $200 million project is to improve traffic and safety on portions of US-17 and Market Street through Pender and New Hanover counties.