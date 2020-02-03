Over 100 cold-stunned sea turtles treated at local rescue center

SURF CITY,NC (WWAY) — More than 100 cold-stunned turtles are under care at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City.

Sandy Aumack with the center says this rescue happens every year between December and February as some turtles fail to migrate south. She says this year’s turtles are from the Cape Lookout area.

- Advertisement -

Aumack says the cold winter air chills the turtle’s body similar to a person having hypothermia.

Aumack says the team has been busy since the turtles arrived 10 days ago because this is a big year. She says 105 turtles are currently under care. Back in 2015, which was the last big year, according to Aumack, 92 turtles were brought to the center.