Parents call for New Hanover County Schools Superintendent’s removal at town hall meeting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Parents voiced their frustrations with the New Hanover County Board of Education at a town hall meeting Monday night, one week after middle school teacher Peter Frank was arrested on child sex crimes.

Those who came out say three school employees charged with sex crimes against students in less than two years is unacceptable, and they want Superintendent Tim Markley removed.

- Advertisement -

The town hall was hosted in Wilmington by the group NHCS United for Students.

Lynn Shoemaker, who organized the meeting, believes the most important thing the community can do is shake up the school board at the polls this November.

“We have decades, decades of fostering this systemic problem, and it’s a culture,” Shoemaker said. “It’s been growing in the dark like a big happy mushroom I guess you would say, and now it’s too big.”

Other speakers included a victim’s father, several activists and Amy Feath, the Executive Director of the Carousel Center, which helps abused children.

“Most of the advocates that I know are saying we have to be loud, we have to be active,” Feath said. “We have to keep being that squeaky wheel until we do make sure that all of our kids are safe and healthy in the community.”

New Hanover County officials are also weighing in on the issue. To read Julia Olson-Boseman’s statement released Monday on the matter, click here.