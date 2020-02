CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Tar Heel state on Friday.

Trump will visit the North Carolina Opportunity Now summit on Friday. He will also speak at a fundraising committee dinner.

Further information on the president’s visit has not been disclosed to the public at this time.

The president’s impeachment trial is expected to wrap up on Wednesday.

Trump previously hosted a ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Fayetteville in August.