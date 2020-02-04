’90s nostalgia alert: Dunkaroos are making a comeback in 2020

(ABC News) — Hey ’90s kids, get your butterfly clips and platform sneakers ready because Dunkaroos are making a comeback.

General Mills announced it is bringing back Dunkaroos, the ultimate ’90s kids treat, this summer.

Originally released in 1992, the graham cookies came in five different shapes and flavors filled with an assortment of frosting to dunk to your heart’s desire. Dunkaroos became a lunchbox and after-school snack staple for a generation.

In June 2020, fans will be able to find the most popular flavor — vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles — at retailers nationwide, according to a General Mills representative.

General Mill, Betty Crocker’s parent company, said it decided to finally bring back the popular snack after hearing from thousands of fans over the years. On social media, they highlighted shout-outs from stars like Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen through the years.

Jeff Caswell, president of snacks at General Mills, said in a press release, “For those who grew up in the ’90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ’90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

But don’t expect to see the former mascot, Sydney the Kangaroo, coming out of retirement just yet.

“Our classic kangaroo imagery will not go away entirely, however you won’t see it featured on our single-serve packaging available at relaunch this summer,” a General Mills representative told “GMA.”