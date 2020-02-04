Azalea Festival announces Friday night concert

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The lineup is now set for the Azalea Festival concerts series.

Friday night on the main stage, Sublime with Rome and Michael Franti & Spearhead will perform.

Sublime with Rome, which is made up a member of the original Sublime and singer Rome Ramirez, will take the stage at 7pm.

Michael Franti & Spearhead take over at 9pm.

Presale general admission tickets go on sale Saturday for $40. Regular general admission tickets go on sale on February 23 and will cost $50.

$1 from each ticket will be donated to the Do It For the Love Charity.

The two other concerts were previously announced. Thursday night’s concert is Aaron Lewis. Saturday’s concert is The Avett Brothers.