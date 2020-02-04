Boutique hotel opens in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Hive Boutique Hotel recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark its official opening at 505 N. 2nd Street.

The event was attended by friends, family and supporters along with Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, Commission Rob Zapple and State Representative Deb Butler. Wilmington Downtown, Inc. (WDI) officiated the event.

The Hive is owned and operated by Robert Rosenberg and Kaylie O’Connor.

The hotel has 14 apartment-style suites featuring full-size kitchens, separate living areas, laptop-friendly workspaces and complimentary in-suite snacks, coffee, tea and other beverages.

The project included the complete renovation of an existing building at the corner of Red Cross and N. 2nd Streets. Then, the investors transformed a surface parking lot on the north side of the building by constructing a new building for additional rooms. The original building and the new building are connected by a shared patio and stairwell.

“This project has been a long-time coming and we are thrilled at the way it turned out,” said co-owner Robert Rosenberg. “Hurricane Florence damaged the building while it was still under construction but we were able to overcome this obstacle and the results exceed our expectations,” said Kaylie O’Conner.

In addition to the hotel, the investors are also working on a 900-square-foot café that will occupy the ground floor storefront facing Red Cross Street. The café will open later this year and will feature quick bites to serve guests and also CFCC students, locals and tourists.

“The Hive Boutique Hotel is an extraordinary project and Robert and Kaylie should be commended for successfully implementing their vision for the property,” said WDI President Ed Wolverton. “We are excited to add them to the community of merchants in the center city,” he said.

The Hive is located at 505 N. 2nd Street. They can be found on the web at https://www.thehivewilmington.com/ or by phone at 1.833.STAY.ILM (782-9456).