Father accused of abuse after 1-year-old overdoses on heroin

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) — The father of a 1-year-old boy has been accused of negligent child abuse after authorities say the boy overdosed on heroin.
News outlets report 26-year-old Luis Castellon made his first court appearance Monday in Fayetteville.
Cumberland County deputies say the child was administered naloxone Jan. 1 after he was found not breathing in a home in Roseboro.
A search of the home turned up at least three clear plastic baggies containing white residue.
A district judge rejected a request for a higher bond for Castellon. He’s been ordered not to have contact with minors.
He has bonded out of jail.
He had no comment when leaving court Monday.