Father accused of abuse after 1-year-old overdoses on heroin

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) — The father of a 1-year-old boy has been accused of negligent child abuse after authorities say the boy overdosed on heroin.

News outlets report 26-year-old Luis Castellon made his first court appearance Monday in Fayetteville.

Cumberland County deputies say the child was administered naloxone Jan. 1 after he was found not breathing in a home in Roseboro.

A search of the home turned up at least three clear plastic baggies containing white residue.

A district judge rejected a request for a higher bond for Castellon. He’s been ordered not to have contact with minors.

He has bonded out of jail.

He had no comment when leaving court Monday.