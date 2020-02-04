Former Seahawk Ryan Jeffers invited to Twins big league camp

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Former UNCW baseball standout Ryan Jeffers will have his opportunity to impress the Minnesota Twins this spring. Jeffers was one of the non-roster players to receive a invite to big league spring training.

Jeffers started last season in High-A ball before getting the call up to Double-A midway through the season. He continued to wrack up the big stats hitting .264 with 14 home runs in 103 games.

The catcher was drafted with the 59th overall pick by the Twins back in 2018 after stellar three year career at UNCW.