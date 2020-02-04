Hoggard hoops picks up impressive sweep over Laney

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The Hoggard boys and girls basketball teams had no problem on Tuesday night against rival Laney.

In the girls game, Hoggard jumped out to the 19 point lead at the half and cruised to the impressive 44-28 win. Icess Tresvik led the Vikings offensively in the win with a game-high 17 points, while sophomore Madeline Elgart finished with 11. One game now separates Hoggard and Laney in the MEC standings.

The boys game was much of the same. The Vikings led 29-15 at the half on their way to the 55-38 win over the Buccaneers. Brady Rankin was on fire in the first quarter putting up 15 points, the junior finished with a game high 23 points. The win keeps Hoggard tied atop the conference standings with the New Hanover Wildcats.

Laney will be back in action Friday night on the road against South Brunswick, while Hoggard takes on the North Brunswick Scorpions in Leland.