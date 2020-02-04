NC couple charged after alert motel worker reports children’s ‘horrible’ injuries

KERNERSVILLE, NC (WGHP) — Investigators say an alert North Carolina motel employee tipped them off about one of the worst cases of child abuse they’ve ever seen.

Kernersville police charged 25-year-old Matthew Anthony Brooks and 26-year-old Heather Greenway with physically abusing Greenway’s two young sons at the OYO Inn Sunday.

Medical staff at an area hospital treated the 3-year-old and 4-year-old boys, who are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Court documents show that Brooks has a history of sexual battery and simple assault. Police said if no one called 911, it could have been a different outcome.

A motel employee followed her gut and called for help after she says she saw a 3-year-old and 4-year-old boy severely beaten.

“They have bruises all over the side of their head. There looks like blood. It’s pretty bad,” the employee said in a 911 call.

