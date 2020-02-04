Police: ‘Dumpster diving’ at clothing store turned fatal

BURLINGTON, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina are searching a landfill for the remains of a woman believed to have been killed after climbing into a trash container to look for reusable items.

The Burlington Police Department issued a news release Monday saying that Stephanie Cox was apparently collecting items from a large trash container behind a clothing store in Burlington after midnight one day last week when a truck came to service the container.

- Advertisement -

Her car was later found left unattended on a service drive behind a shopping center.

Police say her family confirmed that it was common for her to collect reusable items from the large containers.