Police: NC woman doused in flammable liquid, lit on fire

KINSTON, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested a man accused of dousing a woman in flammable liquid and lighting her on fire.

News outlets report 41-year-old Venice Taylor was taken into custody on Monday night.

A Kinston Police Department statement says an officer found 24-year-old Khloe McNeal on the sidewalk with severe burns.

McNeal told police she had been driving and had come to a stop when a man approached her car, threw liquid on her and set her on fire.

Taylor faces attempted murder and malicious maiming charges.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.