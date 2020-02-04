Slow-moving storm system prompts fear of flooding in South

ATLANTA, GA (AP) — Forecasters say a slow-moving storm system could dump up to 5 inches of rain in some parts of the South, prompting flood watches.

The National Weather Service says that two-dozen counties in north Georgia will be under a flood watch through Friday morning, where some rainfall amounts could eclipse 5 inches.

Heavy rains early Tuesday were soaking large parts of Mississippi and Alabama as the system headed east towards Georgia.

The national Storm Prediction Center says the system could also bring a few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday.