UNCW Student-Athletes honored by CAA

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–The Colonial Athletic Association has named 249 student-athletes from UNCW to the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the Fall, 2019, semester.

Recipients must participate in a CAA-sponsored sport, attain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 during the designated academic term and be enrolled as a full-time student. A total of 2,521 student-athletes were recognized on Tuesday by conference officials.

Five different Seahawk programs placed at least 20 student-athletes on the list, while 10 programs reached double-digits in honorees. Student-athletes from all 19 UNCW sports were honored by the league office.