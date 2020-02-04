Whiteville staple JS Mann’s to close after nearly 100 years

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The only men’s specialty department store in Columbus County will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

A few generations have operated JS Mann’s in Whiteville and now they’re ready to close the shop for good.

- Advertisement -

People have walked in and out of the doors of the store for nearly 100 years.

JS Mann’s is a family owned business. Jackie Steinberg and Mayor Terry Mann make up the third generation of owners.

Their grandparents opened the store in 1922.

“We’re getting up in age ya know,” Steinberg said. “We’re older now, and we’ve been in it all of our lives.”

Steinberg says they’ve spent most of their lives working here.

“We’ve been in here when we were kids, we worked when we were in high school,” Steinberg said. “We worked came back home when we were in college throughout the college years.”

The duo has worked countless hours in the store including holidays and the summer months. After finishing college back in the 1970s, Steinberg and Mann returned to keep the business running.

Mann says they both feel good about the support they’ve extended to and received from the community, but now they’re ready to start the next chapter of their lives.

“It is a void that will be left in the community by not having a men’s specialty store, but there are other places,” Mann said. “Time goes on, nothing stays the same.”

The department store mostly caters to men, but it also sells kids uniforms and women’s items ranging from dressy to casual wear and sportswear.

Items they’ve continued to mark down to clear the shelves.

“Everything right now, is 70 percent off,” Steinberg said.

The owners say the store is expected to close on February 22.

They say there are still many items in the store if you’d like to pay them one last visit.

JS Mann’s is located at 703 S Madison Street.