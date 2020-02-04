Woman calls 911 with toes after hands crushed changing tire

WALTERBORO, SC (AP) — A woman whose hands were crushed while she was changing a tire on the side of an interstate in South Carolina managed to call for help using her toes.

A news release from Colleton County Fire-Rescue says the woman got a flat tire on I-95 Sunday evening.

- Advertisement -

A jack holding up the car slipped while she was putting the spare tire on the car.

Her hands were crushed for about 35 minutes.

She was able to slide off her shoe, manipulate her cell phone and call 911.

Related Article: New Hanover County 911 calls rerouted because of fiber cut

The woman was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to both hands and all of her fingers.