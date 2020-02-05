Accuser in LA case testifies at Weinstein’s NY rape trial

NEW YORK (AP/CBS) — A final accuser has taken the witness stand at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial.

Model and actress Lauren Marie Young alleges Weinstein stripped naked, masturbated in front of her and groped her breast in the bathroom of his Beverly Hills hotel room just days before the Oscars in February 2013.

Young is expected to be the last of six women to testify at the trial about alleged sexual assaults by Weinstein, who has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

Young’s allegations are partly the basis of criminal charges filed against Weinstein in Los Angeles just as his New York trial was starting.

A key accuser at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial returned Tuesday to the witness stand, a day after she became so upset while being questioned by the movie mogul’s lawyers that the judge suspended her cross examination.

Subdued and somber in her third day testifying about her complex relationship with the once-powerful movie mogul, Jessica Mann stared at jurors and told them: “I want the jury to know that he is my rapist.”