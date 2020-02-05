Bill’s to open new brewery and taproom

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The team at Captain Bill’s and Bill’s Front Porch are opening a new production facility.

Captain Bill’s has been open for 30 years, a popular spot for the volleyball community with its sand courts.

Four years ago they opened Bill’s Front Porch Pub and Brewery to dip their toes in the brewery business.

After a successful start, expanding into local restaurants and even into the Raleigh-Durham area, they’ve decided to increase their production.

Currently they are brewing using a seven-barrel system at Bill’s Front Porch and the new location will have 15 barrels, more than doubling their current production ability.

“We will be tying into our volleyball courts and we’re working on our ABC permits for that as well,” Co-Owner Donnie Stone said.

Stone and his wife took over the company after he parents started the business years ago.

“We’ll be able to have our customers come in and enjoy some beach volleyball, they can come and go from the brewery, we’ll be opening up the fence here and putting in some outdoor seating,” Stone said. “It’s going to be a unique experience here to enjoy all of our businesses all tied in together.”

They’re hoping to start brewing within a month, but the taproom and further expansions are a little further down the road.