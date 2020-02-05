Figure Eight home with shipwreck ties listed for $4.8 million

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a home, check your bank balance and your credit score. If you qualify, you could be the next owner of a just-listed home on Figure Eight Island!

The home was built on the site of a historic shipwreck and is now on the market for $4,850,000.

According to a news release, the home is built to weather a category five hurricane, and it has access to sun, amazing views, and sea breezes from every position.

Back story on the shipwreck is that on April 17, 1877, a lumber schooner, the John S. Lee, was lost at sea. One hundred thirty-eight years later, a family set out to build a home on the site of the shipwreck.

The remains of the old schooner were discovered just below the sand of this Figure Eight Island home.

The home is 4,056 square feet with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a rooftop cabana, and pool with 360-degree views of the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean.

Its unconventional appearance is meant to look and feel like a ship with its practical use of materials and unique details.