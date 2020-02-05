Full Court Press Team of the Week: Cape Fear Academy Girls Basketball

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With only a few weeks left in the high school basketball season, the Cape Fear Academy girl’s basketball team has won our Full Court Press Team of the Week with their resiliency.

The team lost captain and four-year starter Kaia Simpson to an injury, but the team has used the roadblock to become even closer.

- Advertisement -

In the toughest of times, they’ve responded by winning seven straight games to end the regular season.

However, it took a major overhaul to get where they are now.

“Losing Kaia there is no replacement for her,” says Head Coach Ray Beatty. “We had to redo everything in the middle of the season. So, we did that and now were just getting to our stride right now.”

Related Article: NCISAA Playoffs underway across the Cape Fear

At Cape Fear Academy, students can play at the high school varsity level starting in 8th grade. One of the things that has made them successful on the court is holding all 13 players equally accountable.

“We try to hold everyone to the same standard in a way,” says junior Delilah Mills. “Even though I’m like I’m older we should all still be pushing as hard as we can.”

That attitude has shown through as the Hurricanes are sporting a 17-7 record and are undefeated in conference play.

However, there are still aspects of their game that need improving.

“I think we need to improve on seeing each other better on the court and just visualizing and having like a plan and executing it,” says senior Ja’helyah Washington.

Overall, they know crunch time is now. With the post-season here, it’s going to take taht next step if they want to achieve their goals.

“Were getting in our stride and the girls are working together,” says sophomore Katie Rudow. “So, that’s what its going to take for us to continue to grow as a team and play team ball and we’ll be where want to be at the end of the year.”

WWAY will have highlights of the Hurricanes and the rest of the teams across the Cape Fear on Friday night for the Full Court Press on WWAY News at 11.