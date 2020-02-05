North Carolina authorities investigate triple stabbing

WAKE FOREST, NC (AP) — North Carolina authorities are investigating a triple stabbing after a woman entered a convenience store covered in blood.

Police in Wake Forest told news outlets that three people were hospitalized with stab wounds Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

Shortly thereafter and about 40 miles away, the woman in the convenience store told Orange County deputies that she had been stabbed, but the woman wasn’t injured an the blood wasn’t hers.

She’s been hospitalized for a wellness check and detained pending an interview with Wake Forest police.

A sheriff’s statement says investigators believe she’s “a material witness if not a participant” in a crime.