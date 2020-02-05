Fiscal report shows increasing growth in Downtown Wilmington

DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON (WWAY) — In New Hanover County we’ve got a lot of growth happening and we’ve got the evidence to prove it.

Tuesday night in a city council meeting Wilmington Downtown Incorporated gave a 2018-19 fiscal report, which provided some flattering results for the community in terms of job creation and investment activity.

WDI President Ed Wolverton says there were more than $170-million in direct new investments, 52 new businesses, and hundreds of jobs within the fiscal year.

Wolverton says downtown is really at the forefront of economic development.

“The job creation is really important and this is a wide level of skills that are associated with this,” Wolverton said. “Everything from people that may be waiters or bartenders to housekeeping staff for hotels, all the way up to high tech jobs that are a part of our mix in downtown as well.”

Wolverton says the population in downtown is projected to double within the next three years, and within that time frame WDI will be working on some upcoming projects.