Teen dies in North Carolina hospital from flu complications

SHELBY, NC (WSOC) — While coronavirus is getting much of the nation’s attention, doctors in the United States say the country should be much more concerned about the flu.
The teenager recently died from the flu at a Shelby hospital.
Arden Bradley was a middle-school student in Gaffney, South Carolina. She died last Friday from natural complications from the flu, Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler confirmed.
Symptoms of the flu:
- Fever, which may be as high as 103°F to 105°F
- Body aches, which may be severe
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Cough that gets worse
- Tiredness
- Runny or stuffy nose
The 13-year-old girl is the only teen from South Carolina to die from the flu so far this year.