U.S. Cellular partners with Brigade Boys and Girls Club for art contest

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As we continue to observe black history month, two U.S. Cellular locations on College Road in Wilmington are celebrating the month with the Brigade Boys and Girls Club.

This is the company’s sixth year partnering with the club for the art contest, which highlights our country’s history, diversity, and artwork from some young artists in the making.

The company chose the top ten pieces that recognized influential African-Americans.

U.S. Cellular Agent Sales and Development Manager Steven Westbrook says this is a good way for children to learn about their history while tapping into their creativity.

“It’s important to continue to find ways to educate kids and let them explore their different talents and different things like that,” Westbrook stated. “It makes it all around fun event for U.S. Cellular and for the Brigade.”

Westbrook makes it very clear that anyone can vote through the last day of the month. You don’t have to be a U.S. Cellular customer to support.

Westbrook says the company will have a celebration with the ten finalists where they will be recognized for their hard work. The top three will receive gift cards.

People can vote at either location in Wilmington at 343 S. College Road, or 1418 S. College Road.