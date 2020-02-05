UNCW Diamond Hawks chosen as CAA favorite

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW baseball season isn’t underway yet, but the Diamond Hawks have already received some preseason recognition from the CAA conference as they were chosen to repeat as conference champions this year.

The Seahawks got all but two first place votes from the Colonial Athletic Association after they won the championship last season.

The Northeastern Huskies were picked to finish second, led by Preseason Player of the Year Ian Fair.

The accolades don’t stop there as four Seahawks were selected to the 2020 Preseason All CAA team.

Cole Weiss, Noah Bridges, Landen Roupp, and Zarion Sharpe were all first team selections while Whiteville graduate Brooks Baldwin was an honorable mention selection.

UNCW kicks off their 2020 season Friday, February 14 evening taking on Dayton at Brooks Field.