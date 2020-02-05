UNCW Men’s Basketball hopes return to Trask lights a fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The UNCW men’s basketball team is coming off of a rough road trip this past weekend, but the Seahawks hope returning to Trask Coliseum on Thursday will light a fire once again.

Last Saturday night the Seahawks fell to James Madison 83-66 to drop to (7-17, 2-9) on the year. It was UNCW’s second straight loss after losing to Towson earlier in the week. So, they are looking forward to being home inside the friendly confines of Trask.

The last time the Seahawks were at home they won their first CAA game in a overtime thriller against the Northeastern Huskies on January 18th.

UNCW hopes that trend continues tomorrow night as they welcome in the Elon Phoenix to kick off homecoming week. The Phoenix got the best of the Seahawks the first time the two teams met 80-63 and they are looking forward to seeing them again.

“We have really tried to continue to move forward since that first game against Elon,” said UNCW interim head coach Rob Burke. “They are playing some really good basketball right now, but I’m pretty confident that you’ll see a different ball club tomorrow night than we saw up at Elon.”

The Seahawks and Phoenix will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. Thursday night at Trask Coliseum.