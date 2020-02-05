VIDEO: Group ransacks North Carolina gas station, injures clerk

GASTONIA, NC (WSOC) — Disturbing cellphone video captured the chaotic moments a group of people ransacked a Gaston County Quik Trip, injured a clerk and reportedly attacked and robbed a young man and his handicapped stepfather.
The cellphone video was taken at the QT on West Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia early Sunday morning.
- Advertisement -
The video shows the store torn apart, products from the gas station all over the floor and a worker who appeared to be badly hurt, kneeling on the ground holding a cloth to her head.
Gastonia native and activist Martino Brice said the video should be an eye-opener.
“It’s like the cry you heard around the city,” Brice said.