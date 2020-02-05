Walmart temporarily evacuated due to man with bow and arrow

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Police say a Walmart store in North Carolina was temporarily evacuated because of a man with a bow and arrow who was talking nonsensically.

The Winston-Salem Police Department issued a news release saying that officers were called to the store around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday because of the man behaving strangely in the sporting goods section of the store.

- Advertisement -

Police say about 30 customers and employees cleared the building.

Officers took the man into custody without incident and taken for a mental health evaluation.

Police say the compound bow that the man held was never discharged and that no one was injured.