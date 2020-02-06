Box of bear cubs bewilders man at North Carolina home

CAMDEN, NC (AP) — It was a bear-y baffling discovery in front of a North Carolina home.

A Camden County man says he returned home from the grocery store Tuesday night and heard a squeaky noise coming from a cardboard box left in his walkway.

A deputy later arrived and found two baby bears wrapped in a blanket inside the box.

The man wasn’t sure why he was left to bear with the box of cubs.

Even the Camden County sheriff admitted it was all a little strange.

The cubs have been taken to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro to be examined and cared for.