Box of bear cubs bewilders man at North Carolina home

CAMDEN, NC (AP) — It was a bear-y baffling discovery in front of a North Carolina home.
A Camden County man says he returned home from the grocery store Tuesday night and heard a squeaky noise coming from a cardboard box left in his walkway.
- Advertisement -
A deputy later arrived and found two baby bears wrapped in a blanket inside the box.
The man wasn’t sure why he was left to bear with the box of cubs.
Even the Camden County sheriff admitted it was all a little strange.
The cubs have been taken to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro to be examined and cared for.